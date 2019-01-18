Access to rural power increases

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

EFFORTS to increase rural access to electricity have been escalated further following the launch of the US$26.5 million electricity services access project (ESAP) from the World Bank, which will target over 100,000 households.

The World Bank-funded project to be spearheaded by the Rural Electrification Authority (REA), Zesco Limited and Development Bank of Zambia will benefit 115,000 households countrywide.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/