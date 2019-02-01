News

Acceptance of election results must improve – Lungu

February 1, 2019
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu unveiling the 2016 voting patterns and electoral violence report presented by Justice Munalula Lisimba at State House in Lusaka yesterday. PICTURE: BRIAN MALAMA

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka
THE report of the Commission of Inquiry into Voting Patterns and Electoral Violence submitted to Government yesterday should improve the electoral process so that election results are widely accepted, President Edgar Lungu has said.
Mr Lungu has encouraged all Zambians to read the report for them to understand what the commission found on the ground during its sittings over a period of two years.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

