Acceptance of election results must improve – Lungu

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE report of the Commission of Inquiry into Voting Patterns and Electoral Violence submitted to Government yesterday should improve the electoral process so that election results are widely accepted, President Edgar Lungu has said.

Mr Lungu has encouraged all Zambians to read the report for them to understand what the commission found on the ground during its sittings over a period of two years.