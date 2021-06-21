Accept outcome of August 12 polls

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

POLITICIANS who will lose the August 12 general elections should respect the wish of Zambians instead of resorting to violence, Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni has advised.

The traditional leader said there will be no need for losing candidates and their party members taking to the streets after election results are officially announced by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

The traditional leader, who was speaking during a media briefing at his palace yesterday, also encouraged people to turn out in numbers and vote peacefully.

“There has never been any political leader who has gone to the bush to become a guerilla after losing an election in this country. We peacefully got our independence from colonial masters without going to the bush to become guerillas.

"We do not want such. Let's just go and vote on August 12 and ensure that we respect whoever the