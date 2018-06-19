Accept best candidate, PF counsels faithful

CATHERINE MUMBA, STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) secretary general Davies Mwila has urged aspiring candidates for the mayoral and council chairperson positions in the forthcoming by-elections to appreciate that there can only be one candidate.

Mr Mwila said in a statement yesterday that once a decision is made, the party will be expected to move together and embrace unity of purpose as it has always done.

He said the central committee will sit on Saturday to consider applications.

Mr Mwila said there has been overwhelming response from the general party membership to stand on the PF ticket for the Lusaka mayoral and council chairperson positions as well