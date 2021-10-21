ACCA wants reforms in tax regime

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

THE Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has called for reforms in the current tax regime for Government to leverage on opportunities to enhance its revenue collection. Commenting on the 2022 budget expectations, ACCA country head Janice Matwi said the association also wants to see policy consistency in mining taxation for the sector to achieve sustainable growth. Mrs Matwi observed that whenever there is change of Government, the mining sector always experiences policy shifts, which affects its growth. “Conversations around the mining tax regimes need to be reopened but policy consistency in this is key, considering mining remains the largest contributor to the country’s GDP [gross domestic product],” she said. Mrs Matwi also called for investment in local industries which should provide goods and services to the mining industry. She said this will ensure costs of operations are optimised and CLICK TO READ MORE