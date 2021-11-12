ACC unmoved by Chilufya’s K800m demand

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), which has been thrust in the spotlight once again for unwanted reasons, says it will not be distracted in its pursuit of corruption cases despite the recent move by former Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya to demand for over K800m for alleged wrongful prosecution. ACC is in some sort of turbulence, with Dr Chilufya demanding US$50 million (K872 million) to be paid within three days as damages for what he terms malicious prosecution and defamation. Added to that, two senior directors in charge of prosecutions and investigations are on forced leave, with sources saying it has to do with how they conducted themselves during Dr Chilufya’s case. But ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe says the action by Dr Chilufya will have no bearing on CLICK TO READ MORE