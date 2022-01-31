ACC summons Lubinda,daughter

PRISCILLA MWILA,Lusaka

P ATRIOTIC Front (PF) acting president Given Lubinda has been summoned to appear before the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today together with his eldest daughter, Namakau.Mr Lubinda becomes the latest PF official to appear before the commission after former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo.

Mr Lusambo was arrested and charged with four counts of allegedly being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.In an interview yesterday,Mr Lubinda said he has not been informed of the reasons he has been called for questioning. Mr Lubinda said he is not surprised that he has been summoned because investigative wings have allegedly made it a habit to call senior PF members for questioning. “Like I have been saying, the Anti-Corruption Commission will stop at nothing to try and get to me, even when they have nothing on me.“Now, what is surprising is that they have gone ahead to now involve my family members. Strange enough, they have called me and put out a call out for my daughter as if my daughter lives with me. She is independent of me. This is extremely sad,” Mr Lubinda said. The former minister of Justice, who is also former Member of Parliament for Kabwata, says he is CLICK TO READ MORE