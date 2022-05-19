ACC rejects Chitotela acquittal

CLAVER MUTINTA, Lusaka

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) will appeal against the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court decision to discharge former Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela in two counts of alleged possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. Magistrate Jennifer Bwalya yesterday released Chitotela on grounds that the immunity granted to him by ACC was still in force arising from a settlement agreement. In count one, Chitotela was accused of possessing property valued at K380,000, believed to be proceeds of crime. The former minister, in count two, was alleged to have received K500,000 from Veil Construction Limited through RKC Travel and Guide Limited, funds suspected to be proceeds of crime. The ACC says it is dissatisfied with the verdict of magistrate Bwalya because Mr Chitotela did not fulfil conditions set in the immunity agreement. This is according to a statement yesterday by ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe.

“To this end, the commission will immediately exercise its right to CLICK TO READ MORE