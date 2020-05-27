ACC records warn-and-caution statement from Chilufya

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has recorded a warn-and-caution statement from Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya, who is accused of owning property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

According to a statement by ACC corporate affairs officer Jonathan Siame yesterday, Dr Chilufya has property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

“The Anti-Corruption Commission wishes to confirm that it has been conducting investigations against Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya on alleged possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime,” Mr Siame said.

He said ACC has already interviewed Dr Chilufya and a warn-and-caution statement has been recorded from him.

Mr Siame said investigations into the matter are still going on, and that further details cannot be divulged because doing so may jeopardise investigations.

Dr Chilufya could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone went unanswered on several attempts.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe, has dispelled speculations that Dr Chilufya has been stopped from updating the nation on COVID-19 because of the corruption allegations he is facing.

“The issue of Dr Chilufya not updating the nation on COVID-19 has nothing to do with him being summoned by ACC.

“The President made it clear that the updates should be done on Monday and Friday to give the Ministry of Health ample time to attend to the pandemic,” Mr Chipampe said.

Some people have accused Dr Chilufya of using coronavirus pandemic as a cash cow.

They have alleged that Dr Chilufya has benefited from donations made towards the fight against COVID-19.

The minister is further accused of harbouring presidential ambitions and using COVID-19 updates to propel his public image.