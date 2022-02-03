ACC officer relives search at Chanda’s houses

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

FORMER State House spokesperson Amos Chanda did not consent to Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigators searching one of his houses, the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court heard yesterday. And a senior ACC investigations officer narrated how he felt demeaned when Chanda told him not to be “stupid” when investigators went to conduct a search at his property. Friday Tembo, a senior ACC investigations officer and supervisor, told the court during cross-examination that Chanda never consented to have his house searched in State Lodge area. He said this after Chanda’s lawyer Timmy Munalula asked if his client agreed that investigators should search his house. This is in a case Chanda and two others are accused of using insulting language against ACC officers on October 27 last year. It is alleged in the second count that on the material day, Chanda’s wife Mable and his sister-in-law Ruth Nakaundi used insulting language repeatedly on ACC officers, a conduct likely to give provocation to the officers to cause them to break the peace or commit an offence.

It is also alleged that on the material day, the trio obstructed and delayed ACC officers in lawful exercise of their duty to search house number 67 Elm Road in Lusaka's Woodlands area. When the matter came up for continued trial, Mr Tembo, 50, said on the material day, he led a team of investigators to