STEVEN MVULA and LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

THE Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested Livingstone Member of Parliament Mathews Jere for alleged abuse of authority of office when he was councillor in 2013.

And the Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested three civil servants from the Ministry of General Education for alleged money laundering activities involving over K2.7 million.