ACC must rebrand

MINISTER of Health Chitalu Chilufya has been acquitted of corruption allegations after the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) opted not to present further evidence in the case.

Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale set Chilufya at liberty following ACC lead prosecutor Clifford Moonga’s submission that the prosecution team would not adduce additional evidence.

The minister was facing four counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

While the acquittal is good for Dr Chilufya and his sympathisers, it certainly reflects badly on ACC.

The commission has scored many successes at prosecution of cases, but when highly publicised cases end in such a manner, all the good done become nothing but a vague memory.

When cases end prematurely, one way or another, there is bound to be questions raised on if ACC did enough homework before bringing the matters before the courts.

This actually erodes confidence in the members of the public on the Commission’s ability to carry out its mandate.

As an institution mandated with the role of investigating and successfully prosecuting corruption cases, the public expects a formidable effort in court.

Of course not all cases can be won, but those that are lost should reflect a very good effort made to secure a conviction.

We know that the commission does have very good investigators and prosecutors and these can ably manage all sorts of cases.

We also believe that there is always that thorough brainstorming before taking the case to court.

It is expected that by the time the Commission decides to hand over a matter for prosecution before the courts of law, it would have done due diligence and secured enough evidence for prosecution.

It is also worrying when innocent people are subjected to such a process which is likely to damage their reputation only to be acquitted later.

For instance, on the acquitted minister, while the court has failed to find anything on him to warrant conviction, some members of society may havesome misgivings.

Worse still, just mere accusation of corruption could lead to lost opportunities or any other privileges because

some partners may feel uncomfortable to transact with him.

ACC should, therefore, not underplay the implications of subjecting innocent people to such a torturous and demeaning process.

ACC, as an investigative wing, should know better when a case is strong enough to warrant prosecution. Similarly, it should know when a case is too weak to secure any conviction.

It does not bode well for ACC to have ended the case by declaring that it did not have any further evidence to present.

Such is a recipe for speculation that there is an invisible hand interfering, when in fact not.

There is also the issue of the courts’ time not being used prudently, especially considering the backlog of cases that have to be dealt with.

Given the turn of events, ACC has a lot of work to do in restoring its image as the ultimate institution in the fight against corruption.

It is an important institution that must continue to get support and encouragement as has steadily been done through integrity committees set up in places of work.

Some of its staff might be dispirited but they must take this blow on the chin and seek to continue the commission’s

mandate of ridding society of corruption.

This is as enshrined in the laws of Zambia.