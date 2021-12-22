ACC must forfeit forfeiture law

JACK ZIMBA

LOCKING the stable door after the horse has bolted. Nothing better describes the action by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in the past week in its handling of the Faith Musonda case. A case file that I think the investigative wing would wish to just be deleted because of the circus that it is turning out to be.

For starters, Faith Musonda – by her own admission and not the determination by any court of law or law enforcement body – is a thief. She had in possession what did not lawfully belong to her or something that she earned through her own sweat. We do not know yet how she came into possession of over K65 million in cash and, sadly, we have been denied the privilege to know the truth by ACC. Using the forfeiture law – a law akin to a decree by a village chief in the pre-colonial era – the case was closed before it was even opened. Convicted by her own conscience and largely influenced by a fear of jail, plus a heavenly deal dangled before her, Faith decided to give up her loot in exchange for her freedom, which freedom has been denied many of her lesser-kind before.

Despite people raising many eyebrows about the forfeiture law and its implications, the ACC vehemently defended it and managed to convince some, including Transparency International Zambia – disappointingly so – that the out-of-court settlement was the best deal under the circumstances. That, even when street logic found the deal preposterous to say the least. Street logic contended then that Faith could not possibly have bared all and given up all. She is, after all, not a stupid girl. But of course nobody expected that a security institution as respectable as ACC would allow itself to be played by a church-girl, yet they fell for her story hook-line and sinker. Street logic held that such a deal should only have been entered into after thorough investigations to determine that the loot laid on the table was, indeed, all the loot. It is to avoid the embarrassment of chasing and catching the same thief twice. But, clearly, ACC had not done thorough investigations – clearly they did not know exactly what they were looking at, or else they would not go on another chase. So how did the ACC miss suspicious objects as big as a double storey mansion and a multi-million kwacha farm? Citizens want answers from ACC, not puzzles. Simple logic will tell you that if ACC had started prosecuting Faith on the K65 million (gosh, am I forgetting the US$57,000 already) it would have led them to much more evidence. A trail or network would have been established. But instead of making Faith talk, they decided to let her walk. To many street logicians, the Faith case was a straight-forward one, given the amount involved, but how it got all twisted is weirder than strange. If an ATM will give evidence for a K100 withdrawal, why would there be no evidence for a transaction involving K65 million? And indeed, what hope is there that when such cases go to court ACC will not make a big fool of itself and allow suspects to go scot free on a nolle prosequi? This epic failure on the part of ACC to carry out basic investigations is worrying as it is upsetting. What ACC has done is similar to a man who climbs a big tree and then with vigour starts chopping at its base. The question that still begs an answer is why did ACC move at lightning speed to apply this law on Faith? And to think that ACC still wants to dangle this law around is both frightening and saddening. The Faith debacle has shown enough proof that applying the law of forfeiture is problematic and will not yield the desired results in the crusade against corruption. If we insist on applying this law, plus an amnesty Vice-President Mutale Nalumango keeps announcing, we will have a lot of thieves still walking our streets once this corruption crusade is over. But let us not forget that justice always has two sides – the offender and the offended. And they both deserve a fair share of justice. From a logical standpoint, if someone broke into my house and stole my television set and was caught by police and forced to hand it back, I would be a fool to simply turn away, happy and thankful that I got my TV back, and wave the thief goodbye. Yes, I will have gotten my TV back, but without getting my fair share of justice. The thief, too, will have not gotten his share of justice. Besides, a thief does not negotiate when stealing, so why should there be negotiations when he or she is caught? The only negotiation available to a convicted thief is a plea for clemency in court. Faith deserves justice, and so far she has received none, neither have we the citizens. The downside of this law is clear, and my submission is that it should be forfeited to the citizens. What is more, the mishandling of the Faith case erodes any confidence about any future prospects in our crusade against corruption.