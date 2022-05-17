ACC involvement in CDF laudable

FOR many years, there has been rampant abuse of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) by various people involved in its utilisation. In January 2016, Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) submitted to the Parliamentary Committee on Local Governance, Housing and Chiefs Affairs that abuse of CDF was worse for far-flung rural communities where the existence of such funds was and is still hardly known. At the centre of abuse of these community resources are Members of Parliament (MPs) and councillors as TIZ continued receiving reports about legislators and civic leaders highly politicising CDF projects.

TIZ submitted that CDF was wrongly associated with personal funding from MPs or councillors who are usually mistaken to be the ones who source the money for the benefit of people in their constituencies. Worse still, MPs and councillors dominate the decision-making process for projects to be funded thereby making the CDF guideline procedure circumvented. Now with increased CDF allocation from K1.6 million to K25.7 million in this year’s budget, fears abound that the abuse of these funds may be more widespread than ever before. To nip this unfortunate scenario in the bud, the new dawn administration has put stringent measures in place to make misapplication, misappropriation and blatant abuse of CDF a thing of the past. Gone are the days when MPs or councillors should bulldoze the selection of projects to be financed by CDF. Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has come on board to curb any possibility of graft at every stage of selection, allocation and implementation of CDF projects. Although this initiative was announced by ACC itself some time back, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has now unveiled details on how investigative officers will be involved in CDF implementation. Going by a circular dated April 25, 2022, ACC will, among other activities, participate as observers in the selection of allocations for bursaries and awarding of youth and women empowerment loans and grants. The circular was issued by Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Wisdom Bwalya and was addressed to town clerks and council secretaries countrywide. The investigative wing, through its officers, will also take part in evaluation of bids for community projects and do snap checks on CDF programmes to see to it that their implementation is on course. Under this arrangement, ACC may at any time, request for documents for examination which they may deem necessary for the exercise. “You are, therefore, being requested to work with ACC officers who will get in touch with your respective local authorities by way of phone or email and provide them with access to the said activities as well as any information they may require to successfully conduct their exercise,” the circular reads in part. The involvement of ACC in CDF project allocations and implementation is indeed long overdue and Government should be commended for putting in place this measure to ensure transparency in the utilisation of community resources. With the upped CDF allocation, people who have been abusing these funds year in and year out now have their days numbered because the long arm of the law will certainly visit them should they attempt to engage in their old habits. When Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane announced the increased CDF allocation, there was euphoria within and outside Parliament, probably because some individuals thought their pockets would now be thicker than before. We welcome the involvement of ACC in monitoring CDF utilisation because this is a proactive move to protect resources meant for communities. We also urge ACC officers who will be tasked to participate in the selection and allocations for CDF projects to execute their duties diligently and professionally by not leaving any stone unturned as they play their oversight role. Let the money reach intended beneficiaries and not find itself in selfish individuals’ pockets.