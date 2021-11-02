ACC given food for thought

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

CLEARLY unsatisfied with some of the cases still pending, a member of the governing United Party for National Development (UPND) national campaign team in the last general election has challenged Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to update the nation on its findings regarding a former Lusaka councillor who bought a bank and its assets at about K300 million.

Beene Hachoombwa, who delivered his demand notice at the ACC offices in Lusaka, said Zambians have every right to know how far these cases have gone.

Other than the case of the councillor, Mr Hachoombwa also wants ACC to look into the US$273 million digital migration deal and the alleged purchase of more than 1,000 bicycles for police officers by Government under the Patriotic Front (PF) regime.

“We draw our relief from the laws of the land, which permit us the right to information, more especially in matters involving public resources,” he said in his demand letter directed to the ACC director-general.

“Ourselves, like many other citizens, remain interested in finding out how a civic leader who only gets K3,000 as monthly allowances would manage to CLICK TO READ MORE