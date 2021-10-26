ACC explains forfeiture, more left unhappy

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

NOT everyone alleged to have plundered public resources or to be involved in corrupt practices will walk to freedom after forfeiting suspected stolen items to the State because each case will be treated differently.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) spokesperson Queen Chibwe said in an interview yesterday that the commission weighs circumstances of every case before applying section 80 of the ACC Act No.3 of 2012 or any other clause.

On Thursday, ACC and other investigative wings announced that no criminal proceedings will be instituted against journalist Faith Musonda after she forfeited to Government K65 million and US$57,900, which money was found at her house in New Kasama.

This was on condition that she fulfilled requirements of section 80 of the Anti-Corruption Act number three of 2012.

The section allows Government to grant amnesty to accused people in certain instances on condition that they admit wrongdoing and