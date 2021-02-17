ACC camps at Health

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

INVESTIGATIVE officers will today join Controller of Internal Audits Chibwe Mulonda in verifying records at the Ministry of Health headquarters to establish how it accumulated K2.4 billion debt in COVID-19 supplies.

Officers from the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and Anti-Corruption Commission will be at the ministry to establish if it is true that it owes suppliers of coronavirus materials K2.4 billion.

Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba said the Ministry of Finance wants to authenticate the K2.4 billion following revelations of price inflation and mismanagement of the procurement process.

Mr Yamba was responding to Milenge Member of Parliament (MP) Mwansa Mbulakulima and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson Howard Kunda, who wanted to know how Government intends to settle the CLICK TO READ MORE