ACC blocks minister

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, STEVEN MVULA

Chipata, Lusaka

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has advised Chipata City Council to cancel a tender awarded to Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Vincent Mwale’s organisation to refurbish or operate a stadium in the district.

ACC acting director general Rosemary Khuzwayo says this is because of irregularities cited in the manner the tender was awarded to Vincent Mwale Foundation. Ms Khuzwayo has recommended re-advertisement of the tender with strict adherence to procurement regulations.

In a letter dated February 8, 2021 to Chipata City Council, Ms Khuzwayo said there were a number of irregularities in the manner the tender was handled by the local authority. She said ACC’s findings were that only Mr Mwale’s organisation responded to an advert by the council to refurbish and operate Old Beit Stadium. Ms Khuzwayo said investigations further established that the council’s procurement department issued an addendum to change the bid from lease to build and transfer.

“There was no solicitation documents issued as required by procurement regulations. And the bidder of the CLICK TO READ MORE