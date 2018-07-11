ACC arrests law development boss

CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested and charged Zambia Law Development Commission (ZLDC) director Hope Chanda for corrupt practices involving over K120,000.00.ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono confirmed in a statement yesterday that Ms Chanda, 42, of plot number 7144/m, Lusaka West, has been charged with two counts of corrupt acquisition of public property.

"In the first count, on unknown dates between June 1, 2016 and June 31, 2017, Ms Chanda, as director of ZLDC, together with other unknown persons, willfully failed to comply with the laid down procedures in awarding a contract.