‘Academic demands can cause suicide’

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

HEIGHTENED pressure by parents and guardians on their children to perform well in school can lead to suicide, a mental health expert at Chipata Central Hospital, Frederick Mwanza, has said.

And a suspect has committed suicide in police cells at Chipata Central Police Station.

Mr Mwanza said increased pressure on young people to excel academically can cause them to commit suicide if not properly handled.

He said in an interview in Chipata recently that the amount of pressure parents sometimes mount on their children in urging them to succeed can be tragic.

Mr Mwanza said parents should find better ways of talking to their children about performance in school instead of issuing threats.

He said attempted suicide cases are high among young people due to increased pressure