Abundant water: Silver lining beyond floods

ANALYSIS: BENEDICT TEMBO

FROM a near drought, the nation is now grappling with floods caused by tropical storms. There were genuine worries in late December last year as the country was seemingly headed for one of the worst dry spells ever. Gospel musician Kings Mumbi reacted by sounding a clarion call for a national day of prayer for the rains. “Kindly note that ichalo tachikwete imfula [the country has no rains] and I feel for our village families. Note that each time you don’t point to God as the Provider, you risk taking the responsibility of providing without fail as a leader. Pantu [because] in the end, everything will be on you. Our President HH has to call for the national prayers, the prayer of unity does much. For we are a nation of faith. Even in our mistakes the grace of God has been sufficient. God is bigger than climate change or science. There are things knowledge and money can’t answer. This is a covenant nation, it’s not any other. If it’s not happening anywhere, here it has to happen,” the gospel maestro wrote on his Facebook page on December 28 last year. His critics went to town denouncing him, but Mumbi stood his ground. While Mumbi took a spiritual route, veteran journalist Bestone Ng’onga explained it in climate science when he wrote that every second year of a decade, Zambia experiences below-normal rainfall and this has been coinciding with change of government every first year of a decade. Writing on his Facebook page on December 30 last year, Mr Ng’onga said in 1991 “we changed Government to MMD (Movement for Multi-party Democracy) and in 1992 we had a drought. Remember yellow maize under Guy Scott as Agriculture minister?” He further said in 2001, Zambia changed to the New Deal government under Patrick Levy Mwanawasa, who replaced President Frederick Chiluba. The following year, Zambia had another drought, leading to introduction of winter maize. In 2011, the Patriotic Front (PF) took over power from the MMD and the following year the country had a drought. Crops dried throughout the country but the banning of export of maize in 2010 and 2011 saved the country from starvation, thanks to late President Michael Sata. “In 2021, we had change of government to UPND and what do we expect in 2022? Of course a drought. It’s like God tests each new government with a drought to see if these governments can handle crisis,” Mr Ng’onga wrote. So from what was feared to be one of the worst droughts, the country is now grappling with effects of the floods caused by tropical storm Ana, which made landfall in Angoche district in Nampula Province of Mozambique. The storm has significantly affected Eastern, Lusaka, Southern and Western provinces. Crops in the low-lying areas of the four provinces have been submerged in water, road and housing infrastructure destroyed and a number of lives have been lost. While the country is still counting the losses arising from the damage caused by tropical storm Ana, there is need to see a silver lining in the abundance of the water. The abundance of water means that farming can still take place beyond the traditional rainy season. The country is most likely to live with this water beyond August. Therefore, there is need for communities to be taught water harvesting skills. I expect the ministries of Agriculture and Green Economy and the Office of the Vice-President to start mobilising seed such as potatoes for planting in flood-hit areas as a mitigation measure. Economist Chibamba Kanyama, writing on his Facebook page on February 2 this year, said: “Money has potential to rain into your life like tropical storm Ana; but only the wise can keep the water; the rest will only tell stories about how it once rained without anything to show for it.” There is a lot of wisdom in Mr Kanyama’s post. While many will be moaning the effects of tropical storm Ana, some clever people will be smiling all the way to the banks after reaping from its benefits. Beyond agriculture, tropical storm Ana also exposed areas for investment in real estate. Areas prone to floods may not be ideal for building residential houses – instead, they may be viable for fish ponds. For people in villages, it is time to start building climate-resilient structures which can stand the test of storms. The author is editorials editor at the Zambia Daily Mail.