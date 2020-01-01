Absenteeism, caterpillars, maths affect G9 results

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE number of pupils missing examinations in preference to seasonal activities like picking caterpillars from the bush has continued rising with over 90,000 grade nine and seven learners absenting themselves from last year’s tests.

And of the 248,046 grade nine candidates who sat examinations last year, 114,442 (46.14 percent) obtained certificates, representing a marginal improvement of 0.49 percent from 45.65 percent in 2018.