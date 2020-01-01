News

Absenteeism, caterpillars, maths affect G9 results

January 1, 2020
1 Min Read
David Mabumba.

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka
THE number of pupils missing examinations in preference to seasonal activities like picking caterpillars from the bush has continued rising with over 90,000 grade nine and seven learners absenting themselves from last year’s tests.
And of the 248,046 grade nine candidates who sat examinations last year, 114,442 (46.14 percent) obtained certificates, representing a marginal improvement of 0.49 percent from 45.65 percent in 2018.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

