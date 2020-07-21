Absa unleashes contactless vertical debit cards

NANCY MWAPE, KALONDE NYATI

Lusaka

ABSA Bank Zambia Plc has introduced a contactless vertical debit card allowing customers to make payment terminal (POS) without having to insert, swipe or type the pins.

Managing director Mizinga Melu said the feature introduced on the Zambian market will allow customers to pay for everyday goods and services.

Mrs Melu said the rollout of the contactless technology puts customers at the core of the bank’s operations by offering innovative and convenient ways of transacting, particularly in this challenging time when social distancing has become a norm.

“We continue to build a digital bank for digital ages by tapping into more ways to not only make banking safer but also more convenient. We continue to focus on investing in technology and explore ways of making sure that our customers enjoy superior, future-fit banking products and services,” Mrs Melu said in a statement yesterday.

The bank has invested over K100 million in technology over the last two years to upgrade its banking services for customers to