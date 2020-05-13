Absa targets K100m stimulus

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

IN AN effort to support businesses that have been negatively affected by coronavirus, Absa Bank Zambia Plc is considering getting about K100 million from the central bank’s K10 billion stimulus package for onward lending.

Last month, the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) K10 billion Medium Term Financing Facility became active to eligible financial service providers to enable them to restructure or refinance qualifying facilities to eligible clients.

Absa managing director Mizinga Melu said the facility will enable clients to recapitalise businesses hit by the pandemic.

Speaking during a media briefing yesterday, Mrs Melu said the bank will conduct sensitisation, particularly among small and