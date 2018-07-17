ABSA Group, Pep Stores, Pinck n Pay partner

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

ABSA Group is looking at the possibility of engaging Pep Stores and Pick ‘n’ Pay supermarkets to spread its presence in Zambia’s rural areas to supplement Government’s financial inclusion agenda.

Speaking in an interview last week, Absa deputy chief executive officer Peter Matlare said the bank is currently piloting agency banking with Pep Stores in South Africa with the view of promoting financial sector.

“Agency banking is a way to find business partners that enable the bank to reach all parts of our community to deliver value for our customers.

“Lusaka and Copperbelt provinces have expanded greatly in the past 20 years, and are in need of modern banking facilities to READ MORE