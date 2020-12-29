Business

Absa disburses K630m COVID funds

December 29, 2020
1 Min Read

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka
ABSA Bank Zambia Plc has disbursed about K630 million to over 370 customers to cushion them from the impact of coronavirus.
On April 14, the bank extended a comprehensive three-month retail, business banking and corporate relief package to eligible customers who were impacted by COVID-19.
Head – marketing and corporate relations Mato Shimabale said eligible customers in need of short-term liquidity were given a three-month payment relief, with possible extension upon further review, for a package allowing customers to reduce or defer their monthly instalments.
“From the time of inception to October 31, 2020 when the COVID-19 payment relief package was closed off, Absa Bank Zambia Plc was able to CLICK TO READ MORE



Facebook Feed

Ad1