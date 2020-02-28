Absa Cup participants confirmed

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

PARTICIPANTS for this year’s ABSA Cup have been confirmed with Kitwe United and Young Green Eagles from the Eden University National First Division One making it to the competition.

According to a press statement released by Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) acting communications manager Sydney Mungala, eight teams that include defending champions Zesco United will jostle in the country's only cup competition.