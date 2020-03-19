Absa Cup, motorsport, boxing suspended over coronavirus

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka and MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

WITH almost all the major sporting events across the globe suspended as a result of the coronavirus, local sports fans were looking to the home front for something to keep them busy, particularly this weekend.

For soccer fans, the Absa Cup was supposed to provide some respite in the absence of the Super Division and European football, but it became the latest sporting event yesterday to be postponed in the wake of the coronavirus.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/