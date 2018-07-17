Absa assures Barclays customers of smooth transition

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

JULY 11, 2018 was a big day for Absa Group, marking its renaissance.

Barclays Africa Group Limited (BAGL) was officially renamed Absa Group Limited, to end the era of the century-old bank in Africa.

In Zambia, the rebranding will be completed by 2020, subject to regulatory approvals.

Barclays Bank Zambia managing director Mizinga Melu has assured its clients that the change of the name of the bank will lead to improved services and modernisation of its operations.

The development means a continuation of the products and services that customers currently use and the opportunity for the bank to build a better future for clients.

“This change brings as part of our journey towards becoming a truly transformative bank that is modern, fast-thinking and relevant for the future.

“While our parent name has changed today, our clients and customers can continue to bank with us. We remain committed to delivering mutual benefits to our shareholders, customers, communities and our country,” Ms Melu said at a media briefing yesterday.

In March 2016, Barclays Plc head Jes Staley announced plans by the bank to reduce ownership in Barclays Africa Group from 62.3 percent to minority stake [by 2018] to focus more on businesses in the United States and the United Kingdom (UK).

By November last year, Barclays Plc had reduced its shareholding in Africa to 14.9 percent.

Recently, BAGL announced that it had £765m (12 billion Rands) to fund investment required for separation and business continuity costs to Absa Group Limited.

Barclays Bank, which has been operating in Zambia for close to 100 years, has presence in 12 African countries and has created a loyal following with brand recognition at its core.

The roll-out of the new Absa brand design in South Africa will be completed next year and rolled out to other Barclays banks in Zambia, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Tanzania and Uganda by mid-2020, subject to approvals from regulators in these countries.

Absa rebranding is expected to be one of the biggest programmes of the bank given its large footprint in Africa. More than 10,000 cash dispensing machines and over 1,000 branches will be rebranded.

However, the news of the sale of Barclays’ majority shareholding in BAGL to a minority position, shocked employees and customers who wondered as to what will happen to their jobs and deposits, but the group has assured the involved stakeholders of the bank’s smooth operation during the transition period.

During the first quarter of this year, Absa Group launched a new growth strategy as it separates from BAGL.

With the split on track, Absa’s chief executive officer Maria Ramos had to consider the acquisitions to support the company’s growth, explore strategic partnerships, new markets and use technology operations to become fully digitised.

Barclays, which started trading under its new name and share code ABG on the JSE, marks the start of a new era for Absa as a stand-alone African group.

Speaking at the re-launch of the Absa brand in Johannesburg, Ms Ramos said in renaming Barclays banks across the continent, the group will be able to build on the pedigree of the Absa brand as a strong and stable bank.

“It is no longer just a South African brand; the new Absa group has a presence in 12 African countries and plans to open international offices in the United Kingdom and the United States,” she said.

She assured the continent that product and service functionality will not be affected by the rebranding programme.

The Absa brand has substantial equity, named the fourth most valuable brand (with an estimated value of R18.9 billion, (US$1.5 billion) in South Africa by global brand valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance this year.

The celebration of the brand was marked with the spectacle show of the continent’s first live drone light show set against the cosmopolitan backdrop of the Johannesburg skyline on Wednesday night.

Absa Group head of group marketing David Wingfield, in a statement explained that the new strategic direction of the bank is to be a digitally led organisation using technology to bring to life its purpose and serve its customers.

Absa’s dream is to build the brand as a bank that Africa’s people can be proud of, a truly independent African bank with global scalability.

“A single brand will enable us to unite behind a single identity, purpose and strategy; we are excited by the enormous opportunity we have to create a bank that Africa can be proud of.” Ms Ramos said.

The event was following with the opening of the first Absa branded branch at Pretoria’s Menlyn Mall on Thursday. Other branches and assets, including buildings, forms and digital platforms are also being updated to reflect the new brand design.

Menlyn Mall, Absa head banking retail and business James Rheeder, said the company has introduced a new smart service zone that brings the best possible banking experience set up for the convenience of customers.

With the smart service zone, Absa is moving from transitional banking to dynamic conversation space where customers can be attended to as they walk through the bank.

“We have also introduced the new products, the Concierge and Smart Consulting Service that are assisting in creating a more valuable interaction. Customers can explore our free Wifi for a superior experience, it’s all about less queues, happier customer,” Mr Rheeder said.

Absa has also launched banking via WhatsApp, which is the major part of the new tech innovative platform.

The new service is part of “social media banking” strategy and customers can now conduct “instant transactions” using Absa’s ChatBanking service.

Commenting on fears that Absa may close down some branches in the market, group deputy chief executive officer Peter Matlare assured its customers that no branches will be closed due to the rebranding.

The Absa Group has however reviewed its branch operating models with a view of repositioning and realigning branch infrastructure to deliver optimal service.

In some cases, this meant opening new branches and closure of certain locations.

“We will continue to listen to customers and use their feedback to create a business that is relevant and address their needs. There is still substantial demand for physical branches, and these won’t disappear any time soon,” Mr Matlare said.

To arrive at the decision to be called Absa, Mr Matlare said the group had to weigh all options, including using one brand or several across countries in Africa.

However, following comprehensive research and wide consultation among stakeholders ranging from employees to customers and regulators in more than 130,000 conversations they settled on Absa.

Despite the name change, Absa will still continue to have a link with Barclays plc as it still continues to be a key stakeholder and shareholder in Barclays Africa Group with the 14.9 percent shares it owns in the group.