About HH gracing high-level media indaba

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Lusaka

SIMPLY put, President Hakainde Hichilema is not media-shy – and he has proved this with not only the two press conferences he has had, but also the recent media indaba that he hosted. President Hichilema graced the indaba to interact and engage with journalists who were toasting their day – World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) – just the previous day. Getting a whole head of State to grace the WPFD commemorations has never been an easy feat – save for the fact that former President Edgar Lungu officiated at last year's commemorations at the Freedom Statue. The fact that he accepted the invitation and spent half the day there should mean something, at least, especially for all media freedom rights activists and advocates. The indaba, which was held on May 4, 2022 at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka, was part of the activities to commemorate WPFD, whose theme was: 'Journalism under digital siege'. Mr Hichilema said with the liberal operating environment his government has created for the media, there should be professional and factual reporting. He also said his administration is a friend of the media and he wants this friendship to be used to improve the media sector. "The country is in need of media contribution. It will be difficult to improve conditions of service in the media if the economy is not doing well," Mr Hichilema said. He said Government will not stand in the way of the media but will work with journalists to advance their profession. "With the freedom, some are creating headlines based on falsehood. Is that how we should use the freedom? You are missing what was happening 10 months ago when journalists were abused?" he asked. At the indaba, Mr Hichilema, who also encouraged the media to revive press clubs to promote diversity of news in communities, directed