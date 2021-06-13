Abortions high among teens -Macha

MIKE MUGALA,Lusaka

UNWANTED pregnancies among adolescents aged between 15 and 19 account for 30 percent of all maternal deaths, with abortion being among the major cause. Zambia Association of Gynaecologists and Obstetricians (ZAGO) president Swebby Macha says five major causes of maternal deaths are bleeding, hypertension, infections, obstructed labour and unsafe abortions.Dr Macha said ZAGO has embarked on a "safe choices" campaign to encourage abstinence or condom use to discourage unwanted pregnancy among adolescents.He said unwanted pregnancy among adolescents should be discouraged to reduce maternal deaths and illegal abortions, which are currently at seven percent. Dr Macha said research has revealed that adolescents are sexually active and some are frequently indulging in unprotected sex.He said this in an interview with Sunday Mail recently."We are reaching out to older adolescents aged between 15 and 19, our statistics show that 30 percent of unwanted pregnancies are in adolescents.There is need to curb the scourge by telling young people to abstain from sex or use contraception," Dr Macha said.He said the need to curb unprotected sex among adolescents cannot be overemphasised if unsafe maternal deaths are to be reduced from the current 278 per 100,000.