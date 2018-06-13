Abolish death penalty

CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

THE Human Rights Commission (HRC) has urged Government to abolish the death penalty both by law and practice by ratifying the second optional protocol to the International Convention on Civil and Political Rights.HRC vice-chairperson Kondwa Sakala said it is encouraging that no head of State has signed a death warrant in Zambia since 1997 and no execution has taken place.

Ms Sakala said this yesterday during a Universal Periodic Review (UPR) information dissemination breakfast meeting.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/