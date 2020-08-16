Abandoning wedding for lion duty

ALVIN CHIINGA

Chilanga

A VETERINARY doctor had a wedding to attend, and a lion had its own plan after escaping from Munda Wanga wildlife sanctuary in Lusaka last Sunday night.

Nothing in common between the two outings, you would say.

But nothing could have prepared the two for an encounter that was to take place later that night.

Dr Innocent Ng’ombwa was at his friend’s wedding nearby in Chilanga when he was told that a lion had escaped from its enclosure at Munda Wanga.

Clad in a greyish suit, white shirt and bow-tie, his dress code was complete for a night out at a wedding.

“I was at a wedding for a friend of mine. The time was close to 21:00 hours. So while I was at the wedding I realised that this call was about a wild animal. We have had many experiences with them. If you miss the chance that you have to dart it, you might never get it. Because I was told that the distress caller was looking at the lion from his window I needed to act very fast. I had to call home and fortunately there was someone at home who had to put my medical kit in order. It was packed and they picked up my dart gun also. We had to meet on the actual place where the lion was,” he says.

The lion strayed into the yard of a house nearby after it escaped from the sanctuary.

There was no time for Dr Ng’ombwa to change his attire into appropriate gear for the task at hand because the situation was dire and needed quick action.

“That night the distress caller had peeped through his window at his house because he heard his dogs barking and he saw a lion on his lawn and there was actually commotion at the house caused by the presence of the lion in the yard. The phone number that he had was for the police. Thereafter National Parks was informed,” Dr Ng’ombwa says.

He says the Department of National Parks and Wildlife, where he works, looks after the health of animals such as those from Munda Wanga.

So in this case of the stray lioness he was the contact person to find a solution to the problem.

“And quickly upon reaching the scene, I loaded my dart gun and the next thing we were trying to find the right position to dart. The maximum distance the dart gun can go is 50 metres. One needs to be so precise. This is because you don’t need to alert the lion and if it’s alerted then it will become clever and will know that someone wants to shoot it,” he says.

He says if he did not take precautions, the lioness would have started trying to hide.

“I needed to get the best view. I parked the vehicle about 20 metres from where the animal was so that I could aim properly and that’s how I darted. Ten minutes later the lion came through the same point it had entered the yard and got into the facility. It then dropped there and we picked it and put it in a safer place in a cage where it is now,” Dr Ng’ombwa says.

Asked on what could have led the lioness to escape from the enclosure where it has been since birth, Dr Ng’ombwa says the lioness might have been in search of a partner to exercise its conjugal rights as it was on heat.

The lions and lionesses have been separated at the animal sanctuary because it is not a breeding place.

He, however, says that his office is still carrying out more investigations to establish what led the wild beast to behave that way.

“Those insinuating that the lioness could have been hungry and was looking for food are wrong because these 11 lions here are well fed and on average are fatter than those in the wild,” he says.

Dr Ng’ombwa says the lioness has since been moved from the enclosure where it was and will be taken to a National Park with a huge base for prey so that it does not starve.

“This lioness, together with the others [has] been born and bred here. They have been brought under captivity and might have difficulties to survive in the wild. A tracker will be put on it so that we see how it performs. If it does well then this could create new grounds of how we can manage lions under captivity that could be taken into the wild,” he says.

Dr Ng’ombwa says a lion under captivity can live even up to 25 years while the maximum a lion in the wild can live is 12 years.

Dr Ng’ombwa, who has been acting Principal Veterinary Officer for the Department of National Parks and Wildlife in Chilanga for 11 months, has since been promoted to Principal Veterinary Officer by President Edgar Lungu.

“I feel delighted and even more motivated,” he says.

But while many people consider him a hero for preventing the wild beast from feasting on humans, others are questioning the safety of residents within the vicinity of Munda Wanga and how such an animal escaped.

The owner of the house where the lioness escaped to says he is still dumbfounded at what happened last Sunday night.

“It was around 20:00 hours when all this happened. I have dogs. I normally release them after 20: 00 hours. Around that time, one of the girls who I stay with heard some noise, then she remembered that we had not yet removed the dogs, hence she wondered what was making noise outside. Because of that she peeped through the window and saw the lioness. She quickly called me saying there is a lion outside,” Killian Mukonka says.

“For sure when I came outside I saw it. It was just moving around aimlessly. The next thing I did was to call one colleague who is a policeman. I asked him if he had a number for the department of National Parks and Wildlife. I informed him that we had been invaded by a lion. That’s how he quickly sent me the number for the Veterinary doctor and then I contacted him. After about 30 minutes, he came to my house. The time we were waiting for him, the dogs started barking behind the house,” Col. Mukonka says.

He says at that point the lion went behind the house and attacked the dogs.

“I don’t even know how they managed to get out of their kernel. Afterwards, it managed to grab one of the dogs. When the other dogs saw this they also charged and that’s how the dogs ran away. I stay with my wife and three girls. That night I felt as if I was dreaming. The way things happened. I didn’t believe that one day I was going to have a beast in my yard. We have always been watching them here passing. People used to say a lot of things like: ‘Who is this man who stays here who is not scared of the lions’. I have always said that it’s safe because of the reinforced enclosures. I tried to look around where the lion could have passed to access my yard. The lion behaved like a human being who knew its way to my yard. Up to now we still feel as if we are dreaming that it happened,” Col. Mukonka says.

Asked if he is contemplating of relocating, Col. Mukonka says he has no reasons to do so because he still feels safe.

“The only thing I have told them (family members) as a security person myself is to be conscious every time. I have told the people home to be extra careful because of the distance our house is from the beasts,” he says.

Wilfred Moonga, a manager at Munda Wanga, showed this journalist the exact point the lioness made its escape from the enclosure.

“This is the place where the lioness made its escape. It made use of the night house. You can see the craw marks. It made several attempts to jump onto that wall from which it got leverage to then go out through the spaces right on top of the night enclosure house. It went out through the wires which are about four meters high. It dropped and then came around the perimeter wall neighbouring Colonel Mukonka’s yard,” Mr Moonga said while pointing at the wall.

Mr Moonga, however, says he does not know how the lioness eventually managed to get into Col. Mukonka’s yard.

He says the fences at Munda Wanga are properly reinforced.

“We have conforce wire and then on top of that it has the diamond mesh wire which is over five metres. We have kept lions ever since Munda Wanga started in the 1970s and there is no lion that has escaped from the enclosures,” he says.

Mr Moonga says they have since sealed the place where the lioness made the escape from and don’t expect any lion to climb out again.

“We have also started working on the perimeter fence which dropped so that the place is even more secure. We want to work on the electric fence so that it’s operational again. People are safe and they should not be worried. We are working on the enclosures but as you can see some houses are too close to this facility which in itself is a hazard. Such facilities need to be far from residential areas. People who are issuing land should take into consideration this in future,” he says.

However, the fear of the wild beasts among residents in townships like Makungu and Munda Wanga is now vivid.

Thandiwe Manda, 21, of Munda Wanga Township in Chilanga, which is just a stone’s throw from the facility, says she is still scared of what happened.

“The following day after that Sunday night, no-one from my home went about because of the fear of the lion that had strayed. We were just indoors,” she says.

The Grade 12 school leaver says most of the young people including adults in the neighbourhood still fear that another animal might escape again.

A pupil at Parklands Secondary School in Chilanga, Moses Phiri who lives near the house where the lion had strayed said he didn’t even go to school the following day until after the news that the wild beast had been recaptured was announced.

“I am in Grade 12 at Parklands Secondary School. The following day I was scared to go to school,” he says.

Business near the house where the lion had strayed came to a standstill the following day.

A barbershop owner Mackson Kapela, just some 10 metres from the house where the lioness had strayed, says his shop remained closed.

“It was scary and even now some people still fear. If it (lioness) had jumped off the fence to run away from the yard at the house it strayed, the situation was going to be disastrous,” he says.