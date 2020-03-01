Abandoned at birth

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

BABY M lies in a crib in a children’s ward at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH). There are dozens of babies – most of them premature – in the ward, and mothers constantly walk in to nurse their babies.

But for one-year-old Baby M, there is no mother to suckle her. Instead, a notice on her crib reads: “Feed me after three hours”. It is an instruction to the caregivers working round the clock in the nursery.

Baby M was abandoned by her young parents shortly after she was born. They walked out and never looked back.

Was it because she was born with serious deformities? Maybe.

Baby M’s story is not peculiar.

A few days ago, another baby was brought to UTH from