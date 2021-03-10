AB Bank targets 1.5m customers

MWILA NTAMBI, MARY PHIRI

Kitwe, Ndola

AB Bank Zambia Limited has embarked on a vigorous drive to increase its customer base to 1.5 million in 2023 from over 100,000.

In an interview yesterday after the bank, in conjunction with Kazang, launched a showroom aimed at using digital platforms to increase accessibility to its products, AB Bank Kitwe branch manager Golden Mwaba said the target is achievable.

Mr Mwaba said the bank wants to use digital technology as a leverage to increase not only its customer base, but also accessibility to banking services from people’s locations anywhere.

He also said the bank targets to increase its physical presence across the 10 provinces to 30 from the current seven.

Mr Mwaba said the partnership with Kazang aims at inviting more clients to use the E-Tumba, an AB Bank digital platform that CLICK TO READ MORE