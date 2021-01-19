A win will boost Chipolopolo’s confidence

GIVEN SINGULUMA, Lusaka

I THINK Zambia has a bigger chance of winning today’s game against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania. Looking at the way the team has prepared for the African Nations Championship (CHAN), you can see some positive signs in the team.

Coach Milutin ‘Micho” Sredojevic has used almost all the players he called up in the preparatory matches that the team has played. I am sure he knows exactly who should start today’s game. Micho should be able to come up with a formidable team which should get maximum points against Tanzania because the first game is very important at the tournament.

We have a very good team with the likes of Collins Sikombe, Moses Phiri, Spencer Sautu and Bruce Musakanya among others.

Zambia played Tanzania at the inaugural CHAN tournament in Ivory Coast in 2009. The game finished 1-all. It was a tough game with Tanzania scoring first and we had to come from behind to force a draw. So I guess even today, it will not be easy to beat Tanzania. I think they have also prepared adequately.

As part of their preparations, they drew 1-all against the Democratic Republic of Congo in a friendly match in