A WEEKEND PAINTED IN THE ABSA CUP RED MILLIONS

Musonda Chibulu, Lusaka

In the life of football, a day of sudden death penalties, is the drama every fan lives for. It is a critical inquest and whose conquest guarantees passage into the next life of football heavens.

It is apocalyptic for the defeated side. It is delightful delirium, heaven hallelujah, for the victor. The Absa Cup 2021 last 8 clashes at Woodlands Stadium provided this drama.

If the adage ‘serving the best for last’ is outdated, a renewal is sought to use it to describe the last quarter-final of the 2021 Absa Cup that saw Zanaco edge out Kabwe Warriors 6-5 on sudden death penalties.

The two pugilists stood shoulder to shoulder, manly, biceps flexed, like punchers before a mock-in, in playing out a pulsating 2-2 draw before the lottery of penalties was summoned to separate the two heavyweights of Zambian top flight football.

In the context of the four quarter-finals of the richest football competition in Zambia, the match-up between the Lusaka side and Kabwe club was evenly poised. The two are giants of the game. And perhaps, the last match of the weekend deserved to go the distance.

The drama of sudden death topped it all. The weekend painted in the Absa Cup red millions did not start to soccer script.

It started with a shock. We all know that trees, traditionally, are cut by axes in Zambian, or even African, forests, Absa is all about Africanacity, isn’t it? The order of nature was defied in the business of timber cutting.

The build-up of the first Absa Cup quarter-final between Konkola Blades and Forest Rangers was dominated by a viral social media image showing an axe with a broken handle against the back drop of trees in a forest. The image was poignant as it depicted an axe on a clean cut tree stump while other timber trees in the surrounding stood strong like Savanna gazelles.

Konkola Blades, a second tier side in the Zambian Premier League-the Premier League is a collection of professional clubs in the country-is branded ‘’Sharp Razor.’’ A quick Google search shows Sharp Razors are used famously for removing dried paint from windows. In all practical uses, cutting of trees is not one of them. The logs are too big and can be blunt even the sharpest Sharp Razor.

But the Blades from the border town of Chilalabombwe, through a solitary strike, cut top flight club Forest Rangers 1-0 out of the only cup competition at the highest level in Zambia. That hammer blow was delivered by Emmanuel Mwamba.

One excited Blades fan, basking in the glory of the upset at Woodlands Stadium, remarked, ‘’Taverns in Chililabombwe shall run dry of Chibuku this evening.’’

Whether that is a figment of the imagination or not, that is the spirit of the Absa Cup, providing possibilities and opportunities for all.

Blades goalkeeper, Williard Phiri was named man-of-the match for his brace of brilliant saves from two ferocious free-kicks. Those go in and the complexion of the score-line is reversed in favour of ‘Fole Malembe’ the Dola Hill boys of the Ndola forests.

The 23-year-old went off the field smiling ear to ear with an amazing shield and the boon of K15, 000 from Absa Cup (three other players Yanganile Tembo (Konkola Blades), Tshite Mweshi (Prison Leopards) and Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors) got similar credits). The Chipolopolo technical bench is still auditioning for the number 1 shirt and national coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic. Phiri may have lifted his hand for a national team try-out as the search for the next Kennedy Mweene, the 2012 Africa Cup winner, replacement goes on.

The second match on Saturday saw holders ZESCO United struggle to subdue another second tier side in stubborn Kansanshi Dynamos after a 1-1 draw. Another goalkeeper, Scoth Mwanza nearly stole the limelight. He scored a penalty at the death to cancel out the Zimbabwe international Tafadzwa Rusike opener just four minutes earlier. Mwanza scored in the ensuing penalty shoot-out won 3-1 by the 2019 Absa Cup champions.

The resplendent-three piece suited and booted officials from the North-Western Province remonstrated bitterly in the end at what they considered injustice in the penalties when ZESCO skipper Adrian Chama was gifted a second bite at the cherry after his initial effort, the first kick of the shoot-out, was saved by Scoth Mwanza. The referee Rodrick N’gandu adjudged the Kansanshi keeper to have moved off the line before the ball was struck by the Zambia international defender.

Controversy is part of the football furniture. The 1986 World Cup was won in part by Argentina, by the hand of the late football god Diego Maradona helping the South Americans eliminate England 2-1 in the semi-finals at the Azteca in Mexico. Referees are expected to get every call 100% correctly but that is not humanly possible. Not even the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has managed to erase the element of error. They can only be minimized. The debates that go on in the pubs, stadia and other places makes football an exciting sport. The repeated television images on SuperSport will linger on as debate rages whether Toaster Nsabata’s penalty save later was more legitimate than the Mwanza one as Numba Mumamba’s side progressed 5-4 at the expense of a very resolute Beston Chambeshi bossed Dynamos.

The penalties that saw Lusaka Dynamos book their place in the last four with a 3-1 victory over Prison Leopards, after a 1-1 regulation time stalemate in the first quarter-final on Sunday, in front of the supportive Zambia Correctional Services Commissioner General Dr. Chisela Chileshe, passed off without any major field talking points.

The most somber moment for which everyone in the arena was united in silence of grief was the minute of silence observed in the memory of Absa Group PLC deputy Chief Executive Officer Officer Peter Motlare who succumbed to COVID 19 on March 7, 2021.

The sudden death penalties ended the weekend of the football feast of the 14th edition of the Absa Cup with fans, and perhaps, the Football Association of Zambia too, for whom its newly elected president Andrew Kamanga, vice-president Dr. Justin Mumba and woman representative Colonel Priscila Katoba who witnessed the action, salivating at the mouth-watering semi-final skirmishes billed for April on the Copperbelt.