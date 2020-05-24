A teacher’s life in Mfuwe amid COVID-19

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

EVANS Graph, a teacher who lives in Mfuwe, a resort area in Mambwe district of Eastern Province, says 2020 is proving to be one of those times that the people of Mfuwe would want to forget quickly.

Firstly, between December 2019 and February 2020, the area was ravaged by the worst floods ever in which 300 families were displaced and 200 fields were washed away.

This brought a lot of misery to the people and most of them were left without shelter and food.

“Schools became refugee camps and this affected the learning process of pupils. Bridges such as the one leading to Senior Chief Nsefu and the one connecting to South Luangwa National Park (SLNP) to the [Mfuwe] Airport and Chipata were washed away,” Mr Graph says.

He says during this time, Mfuwe was left without all essential commodities such as fuel and mealie-meal.

“As if this is not enough, coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its effects have added more misery to the people, whose only hope was the opening of lodges and camps. As of today, all the lodges and camps in Mfuwe and the larger SLNP have been closed indefinitely, leaving people hopeless without knowing where their next meal will come from and how they will survive generally,” Mr Graph says.

He says the closure of the lodges and camps has been as a result of the cancellation of all the bookings for