MATTHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

AFTER a two-month recess, the new-look Super Division resumes today with champions Zesco United getting one of their sternest tests with a game against league contenders Zanaco in Ndola.

Despite the number of teams being reduced from 20 to 18, this will probably be one of the longest domestic seasons as it will run until June next year.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/