A plan is a must

IN recent years, Zambia has gone through unprecedented economic turbulences due to various factors, most of them external, such as COVID-19.

But rather than merely lament the adverse effects of this pandemic, it is important to have plans that would not only cushion the impact of this disease, but also sustain development.

This is what is expected at individual level, in a home, in a business entity or indeed at national level.

For Zambia, it is fortunate that Government has appropriately revised its social economic development plans or programmes. More importantly, these plans are being implemented.

Even better is the fact that the forecast for the next five years has been unveiled through the Patriotic Front (PF), the governing party’s manifesto.

President Edgar Lungu launched the PF manifesto yesterday with an assurance that the well-being of Zambians will be better in the coming years because a foundation for economic growth has already been laid.

What is to be done now is to build on this firm foundation. The manifesto is centred on the economy and how to revive it.

The theme is appropriate: ‘Making every Zambian count: Continuity for a prosperous, peaceful, stable and an all-inclusive Zambia.’

Among the salient proposals in the 73-page document is creation of the first-ever stabilisation fund to cushion the economy against unfavourable fluctuations in metal prices considering that Zambia’s economy depends on copper.

These are clear objectives, with clear targets which now need the full input of everyone to ensure success. It can be done. Zambia just has to get out of its economic challenges even in the face of external pressures as well as a measure of some internal ones.

The manifesto resonates with the current needs of the country. Improving the economy and ultimately improving the livelihoods of Zambians is what the country needs.

As noted by President Lungu, the manifesto builds on the foundation laid in the past 10 years as well as the 2020-2023 Economic Recovery Plan launched last year which seeks to ensure that Zambia’s real gross domestic product growth rate is above three percent by next year.

One of the proposals in the PF policy document is creation of the first-ever stabilisation fund to cushion the economy against unfavourable fluctuations in metal prices considering that Zambia’s economy depends on copper.

Zambia has for long suffered major economic setbacks due to overdependence on copper, whose pricing it has no control over.

This has been a major contributing factor to the weakening local currency, thereby escalating the cost of living. There’s certainly need to have a solid forex reserve strategy to mitigate reduced forex inflow due to low copper prices.

It is good that the new PF manifesto plans to diversify foreign exchange reserves by prioritising gold as a reserve assert.

“We shall stabilise the exchange rate by expanding the export base and building up gross international reserves,” President Lungu said. Indeed this will help reduce the cost of doing business and subsequently the cost of living.

It is also encouraging that the manifesto puts a premium on a citizen-led industrialisation drive aimed at import substitution and wealth creation. This is to be done by making affordable loans available to Zambians.

Unquestionably, there’s no country that has ever developed without the involvement of its citizens. Citizen participation is key to the country’s economic recovery and growth.

Having suffered the devastating effects of COVID-19 which include erratic supply of goods, it is prudent, as spelt out, for the country to work towards self-reliance and thereby reducing overdependence on imports. This is what citizen-led industrialisation is capable of achieving.

Many citizens would like to take part in economic activities but they are often limited by high interest rates on loans which make it difficult for them to access capital to start or expand their businesses.

We urge Zambians to take an interest and read manifestos of the various political parties to judge for themselves what these parties are bringing to the table.

These bring issue-based debates to the table.