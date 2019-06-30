A peep inside the Sikh religion

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

DALJEET Singh and his wife Priya sit cross-legged, their hands clasped in prayer as the priest reads in a monotone from the holy book.

The couple has come to the Gurdwara, the Sikh temple in Olympia Park, to seek blessings for their two sons aged 26 and 30.

They were born on the same date, and they want to get blessings for them before any celebrations for their birthday could start.

“It is the most important thing for us,” says Priya, who has her head covered with a scarf. “It is important that we get the blessings of our guru first before we can do anything.”

And for Priya, all she wants for her two sons is good health, happiness, and for them to settle in life.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/