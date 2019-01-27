A miserable place called home

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

THE blue poster within the compound announces the place as the ‘Home of Happiness’, but misery is what greets one visiting the orphanage in George township in Lusaka.

Outside the derelict building that serves as a dormitory, the children clamour around extending their hands to greet me, excited at the sight of the camera.

Three young boys are playing soccer, but they have no ball, so they use the head of a Barbie doll, kicking it around the yard.

Other children play on broken wheelchairs lined against the wall of the building.

A crippled boy can be seen moving on all four within the dirty surroundings of the compound.