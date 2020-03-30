A little space could save a life

MARGARET CHISANGA, Lusaka

WITH the onset of the coronavirus and COVID-19, the illness it causes, governments across the world have taken measures to slow down its spread. With the measures have arisen phrases such as ‘social distancing’, ‘self-quarantine’ and ‘isolation’, all referencing different steps in attempts to curtail the spread.

The term ‘social distancing’ refers to efforts that aim, through a variety of means, to decrease or interrupt transmission of COVID-19 in a population by minimising physical contact between potentially infected individuals and healthy individuals, or between population groups with high rates of transmission and population groups with no or a low level of transmission, according to John Hopkins medical research.

Declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 11, 2020, COVID-19, first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, has spread across every continent over the past months, with infections surpassing 400,000 and a death toll of over 18,000 as at last count. Within Africa, 2,046 cases, including over 30 deaths, have been reported in 30 countries from all subregions. Zambia has recorded 29 confirmed cases of coronavirus. "The COVID-19 pandemic is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation for which social-distancing measures may be justified and implemented as a core component of the