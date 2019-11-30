A life of public service

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

YOU can possibly spend the whole day with former Secretary to the Cabinet Leslie Mbula talking about Valentine Musakanya.

Musakanya, who was appointed the Secretary to the Cabinet at independence in 1964, is the one who made him fall in love with public administration.

Musakanya, who was educated at Kutama (St Francis Xavier College) in Southern Rhodesia, passed matric in sold subjects like Latin, English, Physics and Chemistry. He had applied to train as an electrician at Nchanga mine, where his father was working. But he was rejected because the company did not accept black apprentices at the time.

With that, he went on to read Philosophy and Social Sciences by correspondence with the University of South Africa and rose to the position of the first Secretary to the Cabinet and head of the Zambian civil servive after independence.

In his book, Zambia: the First 50 Years, Andrew Sardanis says as Secretary to the Cabinet, Musakanya had managed to shield the civil service away from direct political control.