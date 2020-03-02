A Life in Focus: Chibesakunda, 1939 to 2020

AARON MWEWA, Lusaka

ONE of the most eminent, decorated and longest-serving clerks of Parliament in the history of the Commonwealth is no more. Ng’ona Mwelwa Chibesakunda, born on April 5, 1939 in Chibesakunda village in Chinsali district, died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in South Africa, where he was undergoing treatment.

Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe, who worked with Mr Chibesakunda, expressed her “utmost sadness”, calling him “an icon of parliamentary service”.

In her tribute, Mrs Mbewe said, “Mr Chibesakunda was the very essence of duty and commitment. He is no more today while we still continue in this great privilege to serve as public servants. Fortunately, we have one beacon to guide us which he never had. We have his example. Let us give thanks to God for a life that achieved so much for our parliamentary democracy.”

She added, “Mr Chibesakunda made tremendous contributions towards the evolution of parliamentary democracy both in Zambia and internationally. He was not just an asset to us. He was highly regarded by other parliaments and regional bodies for which he ended up providing consultancy services. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this very sad moment.”

Professional background

Mr Chibesakunda graduated as barrister-at-law from the Grays Inn College of Law in the United Kingdom in 1967. The inn was home to many important barristers and politicians, most notably Francis Bacon, and counted Queen Elizabeth herself as patron. Francis Bacon, also known as Lord Verulam, was an English philosopher and