A huge number of game rangers have lost lives in protecting wildlife

KINGSLEY KASWENDE, Lusaka

DEEP in the jungle, everything was quiet, save for the game rangers’ footsteps and a few chirping birds.

Ranger Joseph Phiri and three of his colleagues were on a routine patrol exercise in the Luano Game Management Area (GMA) in central Zambia. Like many wildlife-endowed areas, the Luano GMA records significant poaching activities.

The palpable silence was broken by unmistakable clicks. Face to face with the game rangers, the poachers were scared and, in panic, they pulled the trigger on the four wildlife rangers using their muzzleloader.

Fortunately for the rangers, the poachers’ weapon failed to fire, spitting out only a couple of staccato clicks.

The rangers heard the clicks, turned their heads in the direction of the sound in a flash and CLICK TO READ MORE