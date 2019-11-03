A Herculean task for Eagles

BENEDICT TEMBO, Agadir, Morocco

NEWCOMERS to the African soccer circuit, Green Eagles, who have twice fluffed at the pre-group stages of the CAF competitions, have an opportunity to re-write history tonight against Hassana Union Sport Agadir (HUSA) as they hustle for qualification for the group stage of the Confederation Cup.

On their debut to continental football last season, Eagles were eliminated from the pre-group phase of the Confederation Cup by Nasir Hussein Dey Athletic Club of Algeria.