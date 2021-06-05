A good day for Mosi

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

DOES Mumba Yachi drink? You probably have to ask him again. Of course no-one is talking about water here. Or some soft drinks.

Mumba Yachi was among the many local stars who made an appearance at the refreshed new look of Mosi Premium Lager at Lusaka Polo Club recently. Other than Mumba Yachi, the event also had in attendance Ken Dumbo, Roberto, DJ Roxy and actress Grace Ramsey among others.

The green-themed event was all about Mosi. The iconic Zambian beer has adopted a brand new look inspired by the country’s vast greens.

For Zambian Breweries, the decision to go green is not only a step to tasting great but also keeping up with the times and offering a progressive and stylish looking beer. They believe that identifying the Mosi Premium Lager with a colour that symbolises the national spirit of oneness is an effort to combine the youthful energy of the beer with the green elements in the everyday lives of Zambians. Well, there was certainly some youthful energy with a contemporary performance by Circus Zambia. In case you are new in town. This is the same circus that met Prince Harry on his visit to Zambia in 2018.