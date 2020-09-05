A first for The Great

ZIO MWALE

Lusaka

ZAMBIAN-born, partly Botswana-raised and Australia-based rapper Sampa The Great was on Tuesday announced as the first ever BET Amplified global artist for the month of September.

Launched in the United States in January, BET Amplified is an international initiative that is meant to elevate stars on the rise.

The initiative will put a spotlight on the rapper as its first global artiste by approving and highlighting the next big thing in music through a ViacomCBSowned BET’s stamp.

“I’m so excited to be the BET Amplified artist for September,” Sampa The Great said in a statement.

“Representing Zambia on the global stage, the best way I know how – through my music, I have more projects on the horizon and plans to resume touring as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

The network brand said it was kicking off a month-long effort to build awareness around Sampa to [its] core audiences globally and will highlight her work in a multitude of ways, including linear and digital programming across BET Jams, BET Her, BET Soul and BET International channels including in Africa, the UK, France and South Korea.