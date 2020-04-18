A big up to the G20

THE gesture by the G20 countries to suspend debt repayment is a significant one and is very timely considering how devastating the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been to the socio-economic well-being of both poor and developed countries.

The G20 is an international forum for governments and central bank governors from 19 countries and the European Union.

Some members of the G20 are Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Japan, Mexico, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

The agreement covers money to be paid to G20 governments up to the end of 2020.

This relief from foreign debt could not have come at a better time than this when the entire globe is battling COVID-19 and countries like Zambia need every resource to effectively counter the pandemic.

Almost all the financial resources being mobilised are being directed towards fighting the pandemic, which has so far infected 2,200,322 people worldwide, leading to 147,753 deaths.

Zambia has recorded 52 confirmed cases with two deaths so far.

With no cure yet, COVID-19 could make an already distressed debt situation for Third World countries like Zambia just spiral out of control. This could result in regression of economies that were already either stagnant or growing at such a dismal rate and significantly lower than a level expected to support the envisaged economic growth index.

The decision by Finance ministers of the world’s biggest economies to delay payments for poorest nations starting May 1 through year end is a timely intervention.

Last Wednesday’s decision to defer both principal repayments and interest payments affects all the International Development Association (IDA) countries that are currently on debt service to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Zambia and most IDA countries are yoked to an unsustainable debt burden especially related to infrastructure development.

This is an unprecedented gesture considering that most of the lenders are also reeling from the effects of COVID-19 and need every penny to fund the stimulus packages for their own respective countries.

Like British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley has observed, the deferment of debt repayment is an opportunity for Zambia to suspend and re-profile its debt.

This gesture will release funds into the treasury for servicing of local domestic debt, service to the social sector and directing some resources towards the fight against COVID-19.

It is also an opportunity for Government to replicate the gesture locally by giving a stimulus package to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that have been affected the most such as well as those in the hospitality industry.

The stimulus package can be given post-COVID-19 in order for these businesses to be given a head-start.

Without Government stimulus measures for SMEs, limping businesses could be compelled to scale down on business operations, which include provision of goods and services.

Others could be forced to shut down and send their workers into limbo.

COVID-19 has already had, and will continue to have, devastating effects on Zambia’s economy.

The most affected will be the small and medium enterprises who have no fall-back positions or insurance against such losses.

The loss in earnings by employees laid off and contractors supplying goods and services will lead to social distress and increase household vulnerability.

At the end of this crisis, SMEs will need recapitalisation of their businesses in order to start all over again.

This is where the proposed Statutory Instrument for business comes in handy.